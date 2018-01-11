PEOPLE are currently queuing at Rodney Parade to buy tickets for the Newport County AFC game against Crawley Town - to give themselves a better chance of securing a seat for the Spurs FA Cup showdown.

The Exiles will line up against Crawley Town next Friday, at 7.45pm.

And the club's website says anyone who retains their ticket for the Crawley game will be able to purchase one ticket for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Tottenham.

In their website, which has now been updated to clarify the club's position, it says: “The Club will be operating the following sales priority for this fixture as per the previous round against Leeds United.

"Priority will first be given to season ticket holders, trust members and shareholders.

"After this period, anyone who attends the Crawley Town match on Friday, January 19 (7.45pm kick off) and retains their ticket will be able to purchase one ticket per ticket retained at the same age category or younger (subject to availability).

"This will be followed by general sale (subject to availability)."

Speaking to the Argus this afternoon, a spokesman for the club said that having a ticket for the Crawley game does not guarantee fans a ticket for the Tottenham match.

He said: "If you have a ticket for the Crawley game, it means you can join the queue for tickets before they go on general sale.

"It doesn't guarantee you a ticket, but it gives you a better chance of getting one."

The statement on the County website adds the club expects demand for Crawley tickets to be "exceptionally high" and that there is therefore the possibility there will be no tickets for the Spurs game available for general sale.