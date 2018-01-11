MEMBERS of Gwent Police’s joint firearms unit, along with force negotiators and the dog section, were called to an address near Markham on Wednesday, January 10.

Officers were called to an address at around 9.30am in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, after concerns were raised by residents.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and later released with no further action following an investigation.

A number of air weapons were seized at the address and inquiries into these weapons are ongoing.

Inspector Ryan Francis said: “Officers including armed officers attended the property however I’d like to stress that this was an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.”

Gwent Police have confirmed that no-one was injured during the incident.