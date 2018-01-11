UPDATE Friday, January 12 at 9am

A spokesman for the police said: "Armed police we called to an incident in Cardiff Road following reports of a firearm being in the possession of a passenger in a car.

"A vehicle was stopped and the occupants were spoken to by police. No firearms were found and no arrests were made.”

UPDATE Thursday, January 11 at 5.30pm

Police have now left the area.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.

WE have had reports of armed police in Cardiff Road, Newport.

Our reporters Tomos Povey and Estel Farell-Roig report.

The incident is taking place by Atkinsons Solicitors. He said he could see three police cars and nine armed police officers.