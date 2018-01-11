SUPPORT has poured in for a two-year-old boy who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

The family of Jacob Jones, who has been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, have launched a fundraising appeal to pay for specialist treatment in America which is not available on the NHS.

Doctors have told the family Jacob has a 34 per cent chance of survival if he continues his current treatment.

The treatment available in the USA - difluoromethylornithine (DFMO) - is aimed at preventing a relapse of the disease.

Since the appeal was launched, fundraising events have been organised from people across the community.

These include a fundraising night at Abergavenny Labour Club on Friday, January 26 which will include a karaoke, bouncy castle and other entertainments. Prizes donated by businesses will also be on offer in a raffle.

Tesco in Ebbw Vale are also set to hold a Superheroes Day for the appeal, while others are taking part in sky dives, marathons and boxing events.

Meanwhile, car bows are being made and sold for £2 each in Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale to raise money and show solidarity for the appeal.

Jacob’s dad, Alwyn Jones, of Victoria Street, Abergavenny, said the support has been ‘amazing.’

He said: “So many people have offered to help, I can’t believe it.

“We would like to thank everyone who has given their support.”

More than £1,600 has now been raised on a fundraising page. The family have now set a new target of raising the £250,000 by January, 2019, with treatment in the USA estimated to cost £140,000.

They have been told Jacob will require a total of around 12 months treatment - including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and an operation to remove the tumour.

Amongst those who have offered to help is Sian Probert, from Cross Ash near Abergavenny, who is making and selling bows for cars. She heard about the appeal as her partner is close friends with Mr Jones.

Ms Probert said: “The appeal has really taken off. People have been so willing to help.

“We want to do everything we can to ease the pressure and the pain.”

Bows can be bought at RM Jones Farmcentre or by contacting ‘Siany Probert’ on Facebook.

To donate to the appeal, visit bit.ly/2CRrKPy.