AN INQUEST into the death of a teenager, who died in a car crash near Monmouth on Wednesday, December 27, has been opened and adjourned.

Ashley John Thomas, 19 was the driver of a black Ford Fiesta and pronounced dead at the scene.

David Bowen, the senior coroner for Gwent, opened the inquest and heard a statement from coroner's officer Geoff Ronayne.

“On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 27, 2017, Gwent Police officers attended a single vehicle road traffic collision at Groesenon Road, Mitchel Troy," said Mr Ronayne.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Royal Gwent Hospital by histopathologist Majid Rashid on Wednesday, January 3.

“The cause of death was given as: 1A – lacerated lungs and liver, 1B – fractured ribs and sternum and 1C – blunt (vehicular) trauma," added Mr Ronayne.

“Gwent Police are continuing with inquiries into circumstances surrounding the death."

Mr Bowen adjourned the inquest for three months to allow for investigations to continue and to release the body for funeral purposes.

“In lieu of the evidence I have heard concerning the ongoing police inquiries into the circumstances into his death, I propose to adjourn this inquest for a period of three months to allow those inquiries to be concluded,” said Mr Bowen.

Also involved in the crash was a 15-year-old girl, who was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have any information relating to it, should call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log: 264 27/12/2017.