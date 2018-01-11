A WOMAN who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 27 said she "thought her life was over" but is now ready to make 2018 "her year"

Bethan Thomas, 28, who has strong ties to Newport, was told she had breast cancer in March 2017.

A contractor for Lloyds Bank, she said: “I first found a lump in August 2016 which turned out to be non-cancerous so I wasn’t overly concerned about the second one.

“Then, on 24 March I found out it was cancerous. I thought my life was over then. It was so overwhelming.

“I was so grateful that I’d found that first lump as it made me check my breasts more regularly. If I hadn’t have been checking, I don’t know if I would have spotted the second lump as it was so small.”

Ms Thomas had surgery to remove the lump as well as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. She finished her final course of treatment at the end of December.

Having treatment didn’t stop the 28-year-old enjoying new experiences, including being a bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding and completing Cancer Research UK’s 5k Race for Life with 28 of her close family and friends.

She now says although she still needs to have injections as part of her cancer treatment, Ms Thomas said she is excited for the year ahead.

"Everything is sort of getting back to normal now," she said.

"I never thought I would get cancer at the age of 27. Nothing prepares you for the diagnosis, but the doctors and nurses at Velindre Hospital were wonderful and luckily my cancer responded well to treatment.

"I am so grateful for the help I have received and can't wait to get back on with my life this year."