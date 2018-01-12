PHOTOGRAPHS by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club will be on show at an exhibition.

The Riverfront in Newport is hosting the exhibition of work by Camera Club members, which is based around the theme of performance.

As part of the exhibition, which opens to the public tomorrow, 60 photos have been chosen from submissions made in the Facebook-based group which now has almost 2000 members.

The group is a place for photographers to share photos taken in Gwent and share tips and ideas.

The exhibition is being held from January 12 to February 24 in the venue's art gallery.

It will also coincide with the Wales Theatre Awards, which take place at the Riverfront on Saturday, January 27.

If you would like to join the club then visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup or search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.