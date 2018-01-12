A MAN who had his wallet stolen has urged for a cherished photo of his “war hero” grandfather contained inside the wallet to be returned.

Tim Bailey lost his wallet while visiting Risca leisure centre on Monday evening, with around £300 having been spent using his bank card.

But it is a lost sentimental photo of his grandfather, William “Bill” Waite, which remains at the forefront of his mind.

“My grandfather served with the Royal Sussex Regiment during the Second World War, and he was always my hero,” said the 47-year-old, of Highfield Close, Risca.

“He drove trucks throughout the war and was based in North Africa before fighting in Monte Cassino in Italy, which was a brutal battle.”

Mr Bailey says his grandfather, who originally hailed from Brighton, came back a “changed man as many people do” but described him as a “really good bloke”.

He added: “He brought me up and that’s why I’m so emotional about that photo and so determined to get it back.

“I carry it round as a constant reminder that I can get up and face the world after what he went through.”

Mr Bailey’s bank card was used fraudulently at a store in Newport, and he alleges around £300 was taking using contactless withdrawal.

The salesman now fears that the person who took the wallet has thrown it away with the photo of his grandfather still inside.

“Instead of doing the decent thing and returning my wallet this person has gone on a spending spree,” said Mr Bailey.

“I hope police will take this seriously. I know it’s not the crime of the century but there is a photo in that wallet that means a lot to me, and I want this person to be caught.”

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We have had a report of the theft of a wallet, the caller advised it was stolen when they were at Risca Leisure Centre at approximately 7.30pm on Monday 8th January.

“The victim has liaised with his bank and has advised police that his card was subsequently used fraudulently and enquiries are ongoing including the review of any CCTV available.

“Anyone with any information can contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers quoting log 529 08/01/18.”