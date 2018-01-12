NEWPORT County AFC have made changes to its ticket policy for the upcoming FA Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur amidst "exceptionally high sales".

Fans were seen queuing for hours outside Rodney Parade on Thursday to try and secure tickets for the match on Saturday January 27.

The club are considering the building of additional seating behind the North Terrace to ensure as many people can attend the high-profile match as possible.

It was announced that supporters who bought tickets for the league match agaisnt Crawley Town on Friday January 19 would be entitled to buy one ticket for the cup tie on the third day of sales on Sunday January 21.

But following increased interest from fans the club have since scaled back their offer at 8pm on Thursday, suspending all ticket sales for the Crawley game until 10am today.

Those who bought tickets before the change will still be able to buy one ticket for the FA Cup match.

But County say that it cannot guarantee tickets to anyone purchasing Crawley tickets today.

A statement on the club website reads: "Following an exceptionally high level of sales in the past 24 hours for the Club’s match against Crawley Town on Friday January 19, the club has suspended ticket sales for this fixture until 10am on Friday January 12.

"Any supporter purchasing a Crawley Town ticket from Friday January 12 onward will see the code ‘PR2’ printed on their ticket.

"This will indicate they will be able to queue on a first come first served basis for any remaining tickets (and purchase one Tottenham Hotspur ticket per one Crawley Town Ticket) on Tuesday January 23 between 10am-5pm at the Ticket Office."

The club say that fans with Print at Home tickets are not able to exchange them when buying Spurs tickets.

Anyone with a Print at Home ticket for the Crawley match may rxchange their tickets at the Ticket Office for a paper ticket prior to 6.45pm on January 19.

The statement adds: "Supporters with Crawley Town tickets who intend to use them for Tottenham Hotspur priority purchase are reminded that they must attend the Crawley Town match and scan in at the turn stiles to validate their ticket.

"Non-validated tickets will not be accepted when purchasing Tottenham Hotspur tickets."

The club also announced that the sale of Half Season Tickets has now stopped and will resume after the Tottenham Hotspur tie has concluded.