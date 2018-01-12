PONTYPOOL RFC have pledged all ticket sales from an upcoming match to a local club ransacked by thieves.

More than £2,000 was stolen from a safe at Talywain RFC, with some of the funds belonging to a charity fund for Scott Bessant, a father and former player in a coma.

Alarm systems for CCTV at the clubhouse were also cut during the raid on January 5.

But in light of the incident, Pooler have taken the step to donate all ticket sales from their Saturday match against Bedlinog RFC to the club.

In a statement on Twitter, the club said: “We were absolutely horrified to hear that our good friends Talywain RFC had suffered a break in.

“As a result, Pontypool RFC will be donating all ticket sales from this Saturday’s match versus Bedlinog RFC to the club. So, lets Pack the Park and help out our neighbouring club!”

The club's chief executive, Ben Jefferys, also took to Twitter.

.@Talywain_RFC is a fantastic club run by great people and they have been a tremendous support to @PontypoolRFC in recent years.



I hope the #PoolerArmy turn out in force @PontypoolPark on Saturday so we can raise as much money as possible for our neighbouring club.

In response, Talywain RFC said: “What a fantastic gesture. Thank you very much from everyone at Talywain.”

Other rugby teams and fans from across Gwent and further afield have also taken to social media to praise the gesture.

Massive respect for this, @PontypoolRFC Credit to welsh rugby 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Aberystwyth RFC (@AberRFC) January 11, 2018

Amazing gesture — Alastair Maidment (@AlastairMaidmen) January 11, 2018

The club have also received support from Dragons, with the Pro14 side donating eight full hospitality tickets for the Judgment Day fixture against Scarlets to be auctioned off.

David Buttress, the Dragons chairman, said he was “saddened” to hear what had happened to Talywain RFC having played for them in his youth.

Talywain RFC have announced that the tickets will be auctioned off at an event on January 27 which will see former Welsh internationals Lee Byrne and Nigel Meek visit Emlyn Park

Gwent Police are still appealing for information regarding the club break-in.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has any information call 101 quoting log 126 6/1/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.