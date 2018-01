POLICE are appealing for information after a war memorial in Newbridge was damaged before Christmas.

The memorial at Celynen Colliers Institute and Memorial Hall, High Street, was said to be subject to criminal damage between 10.15pm and 10.25pm on Friday December 1, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 541 1/12/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.