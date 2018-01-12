A SEA of adoring fans. That’s the best way to describe the crowd gathered to watch Tennessee-formed, alternative rock band Paramore last night.

This was their first concert in Wales since they released the album After Laughter last year.

The support was another American rock band MewithoutYou.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen the Motorpoint Arena so full. That is, at least, when everyone finally got in after braving the long queues outside.

MewithoutYou sounded good but they sounded much better when I finally got to my seat only to hear them thank Cardiff and start their last song.

There were still hundreds queueing outside who’d completely missed the support.

Their sound reminded me of Mumford & Sons, only a bit more interesting. In fact, they are like an in-between for Mumford & Sons and The War on Drugs.

As soon as the lights went out for Paramore, the crowd erupted. And the applause only got louder when we could actually see the band.

Set-wise, Paramore nailed it. Both with the music and the energy they played it with.

They started Hard Times, a single from their new album, leaving us energised and ready for more. And we got a great set of fan favourites and new material.

Stand out moment? Their first big hit Misery Business before which lead singer Hayley Williams spoke about the journey they’d been on. She then invited a fan on stage for the second half of the song, which was pretty awesome for them.

This was a solid, very entertaining concert. I might even go and see them again.