FAMILIES have been left disappointed after a production of Puss in Boots was cancelled.

The production was scheduled to start on February 17 at Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall after it was cancelled in December following snow.

In a message posted on social media, the venue said that the production has now been cancelled.

The message, shared on behalf of the venue's board and volunteers said: “It is with great regret that we are unable to deliver our inaugural pantomime, Puss in Boots.

“The show was originally due to take place in December but snow disrupted the production company’s rehearsal time and the performance was rescheduled for the February half term.

"Unfortunately there is simply not enough time for us to market and sell enough tickets ahead of the revised February date to make the performance viable.”

The pantomime, which was being held in conjunction with PK Productions Ltd, starred West End stars Peter Karrie and Katy Treharne.

Jenna Curtis, productions manager at PK Productions Ltd, said: “There was a Hall committee meeting held yesterday and they came back to us with the decision they are cancelling.

"We told them that Peter will have to pay the contracts that have been put in place, so they said would think about it. Then at 9.30am they put up the statement that it was cancelled.

"The cast didn’t know about this and we have nothing to do with this decision. "

Peter Karrie and his team are now getting legal advice and are seeking a new venue for the pantomime.

Miss Curtis added: "We wanted to hire the Hall as a production company so it would not affect public, then we would run it and take risk, but then the statement went up.

"We are disgusted, the production is ready to go on stage and now we have nowhere to perform it."

The statement went on to apologise to people who were looking forward to seeing the pantomime and said: “We are in the process of contacting everyone who has booked tickets to offer them a full refund, or the opportunity to transfer their tickets to a performance of Owen Money’s Jack and the Beanstalk at the Congress Theatre."

The venue added: “We would like to thank Peter Karrie for the work he and his team have put into developing the pantomime, and the Congress Theatre for ensuring that everyone still has the opportunity to see a fantastic show.

“All of the volunteers at the Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall are bitterly disappointed by this decision, but we are hopeful that we can bring a Christmas pantomime back to Blaenavon in the future.”