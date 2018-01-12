VAN owners are being warned by police to be vigilant following a number of thefts in the Pontypool and Cwmbran areas.



In the last couple of days, two vans have been stolen.

The first was a white Ford transit van which was stolen from a car park behind Victoria Street, Cwmbran sometime between 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 10 and 7.15am on Thursday 11.



The second was another white Ford transit van which was stolen from outside an address in The Woodlands, Talywain in Pontypool sometime between 9.30pm on Wednesday, January 10 and 8am on Thursday 11.

Tools, including a disc cutter and chain saw, were inside the van and later stolen.



Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of these vehicles or if you know who is responsible, please call 101 quoting log number 68 11/1/18 (Cwmbran theft) or 67 11/1/18 (Talywain theft).