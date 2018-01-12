A LONG-ESTABLISHED manufacturing company has warned it may be forced to relocate if plans for a controversial waste treatment plant get the go-ahead.

Caldicot Metal Decorating (CMD), the largest independent metal decorator in the UK, has voiced its concerns over plans to build two 15.5 metre high chimneys at the former Tata Steel site in Portskewett’s Severn Bridge Industrial Estate, where it is also based.

The business, which provides 65 highly skilled jobs, says the waste plant proposed by DPS Process Solutions would damage its image and potentially have a ‘catastrophic’ effect on the economy in the area.

Planning consultants Barton Willmore, writing on behalf of the company, states in a letter to Monmouthshire County Council’s planning team: "The proposed development involves the thermal treatment of waste and the emission and dispersion of exhaust gases into the air within close proximity of our client’s food packaging manufacturing facility, and the visual perception of such a use would be detrimental to CMD’s long-established brand and quality image.”

CMD, which has been based at the site for 109 years, recently invested more than £5million in a new print line at its premises and there are plans to further grow the business.

It warns that the proposed development would place up to 65 jobs at risk.

Urging the council to refuse the application, the letter states: “Should the council approve this application and CMD’s clients express concern over the quality of the product manufactured at CMD, then our client would be left with no choice other than to consider the potential relocation of its facility.”

DPS Process Solutions has stressed that the plant would not be an “incinerator” and say it would involve a thermal treatment process which does not involve incineration.

A spokesman said: “We are disappointed that CMD’s in-house experts would harbour any concerns about our process which is not incineration, or our minuscule emissions profile or indeed be in anyway pugnacious about it. Nevertheless as good neighbours we will be contacting CMD’s environmental or process experts to directly address any fears they may have incorrectly formulated as the result of what they might have read.”