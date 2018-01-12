MP DAVID Davies has voiced concern at the news that NatWest will close its branch in Chepstow.

The Monmouth MP will join Monmouthshire Cllr Paul Pavia (Larkfield ward) in a meeting with representatives of NatWest about the decision next week.

Mr Davies said he has concerns about how the bank will support vulnerable customers if the decision goes ahead.

He said: “I am very concerned to hear that NatWest is looking to shut its Chepstow branch, which is hot on the heels of the Monmouth branch closure.

“I realise there has been a big increase in online banking but there are still many tasks, such as paying in money, which are best done face-to-face.

“I am looking forward to meeting representatives of NatWest to discuss how they are going to support customers, especially the vulnerable, if this decision goes ahead.”

The closure, planned for June 7 this year, means the nearest NatWest branch will be located in Thornbury.

Announcing the closure, NatWest said since 2012 around 90 per cent of Chepstow customers are using banking in other ways.

Transactions have fallen by 43 per cent in that time, with now only 24 customers visiting the branch on a weekly basis, it said.

Cllr Armand Watts (Thornwell ward) said he is concerned about the impact of the closure on older people.

He said: “The demographic of Chepstow is reasonably wealthy and there are a lot of older people who are not used to internet banking. They are going to be disenfranchised.”

A NatWest spokesman said: "We are due to meet Mr Davies in Chepstow next week when we will be outlining how we reached the difficult decision to close this branch, as well as the alternative ways for branch users to bank."