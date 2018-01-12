MORE than 40 people turned out for the launch of our first exhibition of photographs from the South Wales Argus Camera Club this evening.

The display of works is currently open at The Riverfront, in Newport, until February 24.

Members of the online club, and others, flocked to the venue this evening, and were able to view sixty photos capturing a variety of subjects - including animals and landscapes.

The theme for the photos on display was performance.

These were chosen from submissions made to the club, which now has almost 2,000 members.

The Argus’ senior content editor, Robert Owen, thanked those who attended.

“We did not really know what to expect when we launched the camera club,” he said.

“But it has grown into a really vibrant, thriving online community.

“And it is something we have become very proud of.”

He added: “We have been blown away by the quality of work shared by club members.”

Camera club member Sarah Debnam, who is among those to have work on display, said she was “pleased” to be at the launch.

“I take pictures of most things,” said the 33-year-old, who lives in Caerleon. “The picture on display is of my daughter in ballet practice.

“It is amazing to see so many people who want to share their work for all of us to see.”

Alex Probert, 31, who lives in Cwmbran, was also at the launch to see his chosen work.

“I love photography,” said Mr Probert. “I think I got my passion after I married.

“The picture I took that is on display is of a sunset. I am pleased with it.

“Photography is definitely something I will keep involved with.”

And another camera club member, Roger Fuller, said: “I am thrilled to be at the launch. I really am.

“I love everything about photography.

“If I can’t take out my camera when I go out then there is no point in me going out.”

Mr Fuller, who lives in Alway, added: “The camera club is a great idea as it encourages beginners to develop their skills and provides more experienced photographers with a forum to share their work.”

The exhibition, which is free to view, coincides with the Wales Theatre Awards, which will be held in Newport for the first time on Saturday January 27. The awards are also being held at the Riverfront.

For more information call the Riverfront on 01633 656757.

You can request to join the South Wales Argus Camera Club at https://www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/