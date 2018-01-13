AN EBBW Vale hospital entrance may not be open for another six weeks after a 4x4 crashed into it earlier this week.

The vehicle caused extensive damage to the entrance of Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with Gwent Police referring to it as a "ram raid".

Police are appealing for information on the incident and the Aneurin Bevan Health Board said the entrance is now being made secure - which could take up to six weeks.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “Following the incident in the early hours of Thursday 11th January, the front entrance at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan is in the process of being made secure until a new door can be installed. This could take up to six weeks as a specialised installation is required.

“During this period, access to the hospital will be via the Cwm Coch entrance and appropriate signage has been provided for all visitors and patients who visit.

“An alternative entrance to outpatients, therapies and radiology is available for disabled patients and this is also signposted from the road. Colleagues within partner agencies, including WAST, are fully briefed and are working closely with the Health Board.

“Car parking is not affected and the disabled parking provision both in front and to the side of the hospital is still available. Wheelchairs will be provided by the temporary entrance.

"We remain shocked and dismayed at this very upsetting incident and we apologise to our patients for any inconvenience caused.”

Gwent Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 3am on Thursday January 11, a car drove into the main hospital entrance doors on Lime Avenue in Ebbw Vale.

"A light coloured Mitsubishi Pajero was found abandoned after becoming jammed into pillars at the location, causing extensive damage. The occupants of the vehicle left the scene.

"The vehicle was used in an attempt to gain entry to the hospital. Officers are on scene and are actively investigating the incident.

"It would appear at this stage that no property was stolen as a result of the forced entry."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 25 11/1/18 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.