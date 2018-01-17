BACK To Bacharach celebrates the magical music of Burt Bacharach, one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th century, who together with Hal David penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

This exciting production has been touring throughout the UK since September 2015 and is performed by three of the finest west end singers accompanied by a live 10 piece band recreating Burt Bacharach's timeless hits.

Songs featured in the show include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur's Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more.

Songs everyone will remember and fall in love with again.

Back To Bacharach is a fantastic show for all ages, friends and family!

This show will be heading to St David's Hall, Cardiff, on Saturday January 20 at 7.30pm. To book tickets call the box office on 02920 878444.

The South Wales Argus has teamed up with the event to offer a pair of tickets to one lucky winner. To be in with a chance of winning just answer the following question: In which year did the production of Back to Bacharach start touring?

Send your answer, name, address and contact details on a postcard to Back To Bacharach Competition, Samantha Newman, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN or you can enter by text. Start your message with SHOW, leave a space and then send your answer, name and address to 80360. Messages cost 50p plus your normal operator text charge. Service provided by Newsquest Media Group. Terms and Conditions at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/competitions.

Closing date: January 17, 2018.