PLEASE meet our first Dog of the Week for 2018 - Sprout!

Sprout arrived at Newport City Dogs Home over the Christmas period, and as they don't rehome any dogs during the Christmas holidays he is still looking for the perfect forever home.

He is a tiny little yorkie fella, and the vets have estimated his age at under a year old. He's friendly but lacks confidence, and it seems likely that Sprout hasn't had many life-enriching experiences in his first year of life.

He was very unsure about going out for walks when he first arrived, the great outdoors seemed a bit new and scary to him, but he has made friends with lots of resident and visiting dogs, and is gaining confidence by the day.

He seems to be especially fond of little people. Fair enough, he's only a little guy himself.

He immediately made friends with a young visitor to the home, and decided immediately that her lap was just the right size for him.

Sprout would love a home with an older, gentle but playful dog buddy who can help him learn how to 'be more dog'. He would also like a reasonable sized garden where he can have fun with his family, and discover that outdoors is a fun and safe place to be.

If you think you could give Sprout the loving home he needs please contact Newport City Dogs Home for more information.

You can call them on 01633 290 902 between 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm, on weekdays, 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 3.30pm on Saturday. Please note: the home is closed on Sundays.