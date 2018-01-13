CONTESTANTS from Poland's Masterchef are preparing meals for guests at Cafe Ludek today in the hope of raising £3,500 for charity.

The cafe, located in Mill Street, Newport, which specialises in Polish dishes, held a lunch and will hold a dinner this evening prepared by three contestants - Sylwia Ladyga, Joanna Studnicka and finalist Anna Kawa-Kulyk.

And tomorrow, a kids party and entertainment afternoon will be held in The Neon in Clarence Place - with a charity auction taking place in the evening.

The events are being held to help raise funds for The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, which aims to support healthcare in Poland by the purchase of medical equipment for hospitals and clinics.



Zuzka Hilton, one of the owners of Cafe Ludek, said the events have took a lot of preparation, but it has been worth it for the money that will go to the charity.



Ms Hilton said: “It was here because our cafe is the only Polish cafe and it was only appropriate it was here. It’s being run for the first time in Wales properly. This is the 26th year of Masterchef.



“It is similar to Children in Need in the UK, in Poland it will be all over TV tomorrow and there will be signs everywhere.

“Loads of people have helped us out by bringing us produce. A Polish lady who has a dairy farm brought us all the dairy products.

"Polish chefs brought all the Polish bits and bobs and friends who heard about it asked what they could bring.



“This is partly why it has been so crazy! It’s the spirit of it, it’s fantastic.

“It is very much not just businesses that come together but its the community as a whole who come together for it. It has been like this since day one.



“It is a great event.”



The official event was organised by Gosia Sliwinska, who is the chair of the charity.



Visitors at the afternoon event enjoyed a three course meal, and those with will visit the evening event will also be able to enjoy the same.



The starter is Kaszanka (a black pudding toast with caramelised onion, apple, thyme and gherkin jelly), followed by a cream of potato soup with nuts and rocket pesto.



The main is pork medallions in herb crumbs with a wild mushroom sauce, roasted potatoes and micro herb salad.



And the dessert is a jasmine panna cotta with white chocolate and wine infused pears.

For more information on both events, contact Ms Hilton on 07411 250153.