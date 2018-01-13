CUSTOMER and staff at Aldi stores in Blackwood and Risca have raised more than £4,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The funds were raised after colleagues and customers completed a range of activities including raffles, as well as completing the three peaks challenge.

Similar events were held at Aldi stores and Regional Distribution Centres across the UK and helped to raise a total of £1.2m nationally for the charity.

Aldi’s partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust began in January 2017 and aims to raise £5m over five years to support the charity’s work with young people across the country.

The amount raised nationally so far has exceeded the first-year target and local stores including Caerphilly, Blackwood and Risca have further fundraising events planned for 2018 and beyond.

Thomas Jackson, area manager at Aldi UK said: “Our colleagues and customers have gone to great lengths to raise funds for this fantastic cause.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust makes a huge difference to people’s lives in our local area and we have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity our employees and customers have shown. We’re looking forward to raising even more in the months and years to come.”

Kate Collins, interim chief executive officer at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We are hugely grateful for the support Aldi has shown us so far, and to the customers and staff who have come together to raise this sum.

“This money will be used to ensure young people with cancer have the best treatment, care and support – and ultimately ensure that no young person faces cancer alone.”

Teenage Cancer Trust delivers cancer care and support to young people diagnosed with cancer aged 13 to 24.