A NURSERY which has served Pontypool for 20 years marked its milestone year today by holding a party for parents and former pupils.

Osbourne Lodge Nursery was opened on January 5, 1998 by former civil servant Nikola Masters and started with only three staff.

Two decades later, three of the original staff remain at the Osborne Road hub with total team of 13.

On Saturday, the nursery invited current and former pupils and their parents to Pontypool United RFC for an evening packed with family-friendly fun.

From a bouncy castle, childrens’ entertainer and buffet to collages of photos of former students, the event paid tribute to the nursery’s history and legacy.

Manager Lisa Jones has been with the nursery since the start and said it was “amazing” that it is “still going strong.”

“It seems like yesterday when we started but we’re still really successful and have become a big part of the town. I wouldn’t work anywhere else.”

Deputy manager Claire Farrell will mark her 20-year anniversary working for the nursery in May and also credited the “awesome team.”

As previously reported, the daycare centre got its start with a grant from central government to cater for the lack of a day nursery in Pontypool.

In its early years, it also shared its base with the former Scala Cinema before expanding into the upstairs room following its closure in 2005.

Parent Sharon Eley, of Pontnewydd, took her two children Charlie,9, and Lilly,6, to the nursery - which she has been involved with for 18 years.

Commenting on the party, she said: “We have children who have been and gone and those who are going there now.

“It’s nice for them to catch up with their friends as they have gone to different schools.”

Pontypool parent Dixie Leigh also credited the nursery's ability to adapt to each child and for help during family issues and work commitments.

“I don’t know how they do it when they have 30-40 children, “ she said.

Nursery owner Nikola Masters added: “I’m just so pleased that so many have turned up to celebrate with us. It's amazing.”