VISITORS gathered outside a Caerleon pub on Saturday night to witness an annual Welsh tradition.

The Mari Llwyd, a hobby horse with a real horses skull draped in a sheet and coloured ribbons, is led from house to house by performers who attempt to gain entry for food and drink through song, rhyme and riddles.

The event is used to celebrate Hen Galan – the Welsh New Year – on January 13.

This year the performers started at The Bell Inn in Caerleon before the torchlight procession travelled down to The Ship Inn, over the bridge to The White Hart and finished off at The Hanbury Arms.

People turned up to see the procession in the town - which was set up by CELF Caerleon Arts.