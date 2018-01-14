PUPILS at a Monmouthshire primary school helped the local authority celebrate its 10th year of promoting Fairtrade.

Monmouthshire County Council recently gained approval from the national Fairtrade Foundation for its application to renew its Fairtrade County status.

And youngsters from Goytre Fawr Primary School were on hand to share in the celebrations of the council's decade-long support of the organisation at a special assembly.

Cllr Sara Jones, cabinet member for social justice and community development, joined attended the special assembly at the school with the council’s sustainability policy officer, Hazel Clatworthy.

The school’s pupils already know about the difference Fairtrade makes to farmers because Goytre Fawr is a Fair Achiever School, an award granted by the Fairtrade Foundation.

“I’m delighted that we are celebrating a decade of work promoting Fairtrade to people in Monmouthshire benefiting so many farmers and growers in developing countries," said Cllr Jones.

"It is fantastic that schools in Monmouthshire are teaching our young people that the decisions we take when shopping can have a direct impact on quality of life for people on the other side of the world."

She added: "We are also hugely grateful for the hard work of volunteers in the Abergavenny, Chepstow, Monmouth and Usk Fairtrade Town groups who have contributed to our Fairtrade County status.”

The Fairtrade County award is given in recognition of strong support for Fairtrade within the county, and the achievement of five qualifying goals, such as offering a wide number of Fairtrade products in local shops and catering outlets and high levels of support from local people, businesses, the council, faith groups and schools.

The status has to be renewed every two years, with the council having to show that it uses and makes Fairtrade products available.

Adam Gardner, communities campaigns manager at the Fairtrade Foundation said: “We’re very pleased that Monmouthshire has renewed its Fairtrade status and laid out clear exciting goals to take Fairtrade further.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of the public and campaigners, an increasing number of farmers in developing countries are now selling their products on Fairtrade terms, bringing them a stable income, and the chance to trade their way out of poverty.”