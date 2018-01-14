A PETER ANDRE fan, who is in hospital 13 weeks after an accident, has received a get well soon card from the singer.

In October 2017, Samantha Williams from Cwmbran heard that the singer was filming the programme 60 Minute Makeover less than a mile from her home.

As she prepared to leave her home to go to the filming location, she slipped at the bottom of her stairs and broke her leg.

The mum-of-four is still in County Hospital in Panteg undergoing rehabilitation treatment.

Video: courtesy of Cwmbran Life

Ms Williams has helped to raise thousands of pounds for the Peter Andre Fund that supports Cancer Research UK.

She has met the Australian singer on a number of occasions.

A week after her accident she was due to go and watch Chris Andre, Peter's brother, in concert but due to the accident she missed the performance.