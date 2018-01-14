WITH Newport County AFC weeks away from a historic FA cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur, the Argus is looking to speak to anyone who was there when the two teams last met.

It was January 9, 1960, when a Spurs team boasting talent such as Danny Blanchflower and Welsh winger Cliff Jones visited Newport in the FA Cup third round.

More than 22,000 packed Somerton Park to watch the eventual FA Cup and First Division winners beat County 4-0.

Now with the two teams due to meet again on Saturday January 27, we are hoping to talk to anyone who remembers their last encounter and get their thoughts on the upcoming match.

If you or anyone you know was at the cup tie in 1960, please get in touch by calling the newsdesk on 01633 777226 or by email at newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk.