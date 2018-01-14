A MOTHER who has had a lifelong battle with her weight has changed her life by losing more than eight stone.

Two years ago Cheryl Davis from Duffryn saw a photograph from a party and she didn’t realise that she was the person in the photo until her sister pointed it out.

She said: “I knew I was a big girl, but I didn’t realise how big until I saw that picture and it scared me. My weight has been a constant battle over the years, especially with having children.

“The baby weight went on and it never came off, then it just continued from there. I was comfort eating too. I would miss breakfast and dinner and snack on crisps and have a takeaway at night and then maybe a bottle of lager.”

Miss Davis joined Slimming World two years ago when she weighed more than 21 stone.

“I felt disgusted with myself,” the mum-of-four said. “I stepped off the scale and said I want to lose 10 stone. The first year I lost about six and half stone and last year I lost two stone. I am still aiming for the 10 stone and am going to hit my target this year.”

Miss Davies attended the Saturday Maesglas Slimming World group and has lost eight stone 10lbs and has gone from a dress size 24 to a 12.

She was voted the Maesglas group’s Miss Slinky in 2017. The award, which members vote for, recognises members who have transformed to become healthier and happier, slimmer and more confident.

She said: “I have noticed the changes in my clothes and there have been changes to my health. When I started my BMI was 48 and now it’s 26. I did suffer with a bad back and bad knees but that was down to my weight, so that’s all gone.

“I can now do things with my children that I couldn’t do before. We have races over the park and I take part in the mothers’ race in school. This has changed my life.”

Since she began losing weight Miss Davis has started a new job as a carer and says she has had a huge boost in confidence.

Her Slimming World group leader Kirsty Clark said: “I’ve no doubt that Cheryl will inspire other people to lose weight.

“Cheryl is happier, healthier and fitter, and the group love hearing about her progress.”

