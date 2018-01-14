A COUNCILLOR has launched an online fundraising page in support of a rugby club ransacked by thieves.

As previously reported, more than £2,000 of takings were stolen from a safe at Talywain RFC alongside money from a charity fund for Scott Bessant – a father and former club player in a coma.

The overnight burglary on January 5 involved alarm systems being cut, CCTV hard drives taken and a safe being dragged from the club, forced open and discarded on the rugby field.

Days after the incident, Abersychan councillor Giles Davies offered his support to help raise £400 towards replacing stolen charity funds for the Bessant family and Cancer Research UK.

A statement on the councillor’s JustGiving page states: “Abersychan Ward is a close community who look out for each other, we won’t accept stealing from charity or from one of our own.

"All funds raised will be split equally between the Bessant family fund and Cancer Research UK.”

Following the club break-in, other support has also flooded in with Pontypool RFC pledging to donate all ticket sales from their match against Bedlinog RFC on Saturday.

The club also received support from the Dragons, with the Pro14 side donating eight full hospitality for the Judgement Day fixture against Scarlets.

The tickets will be auctioned off at a Talywain RFC-hosted event on January 27 which will see former Welsh internationals Lee Byrne and Nigel Meek visit Emlyn Park.

Councillor Davies added: “I’m really pleased to see so much good will and support towards Talywain RFC.

“It shows that crime against community organisations won’t win in Abersychan ward. We will always pull together and carry on.”

“I appeal for anyone with any information to come forward,” he added.

Gwent Police are still appealing for information about the club break-in.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has any information should call 101 quoting log 126 6/1/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To support councillor Davies’s fundraising page, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/abersychan-community