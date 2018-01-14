A PRIMARY school teacher said she couldn’t believe that she has been nominated for an award.

Sarah Jarman has been nominated for Primary Teacher of the Year Award in the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

When she was told she had been nominated she said: “It was a massive surprise. For people to take the time to nominate me really does mean a lot.

“Teaching is something you do because you love it. I have wanted to teach since I was very young and it’s the only job I’ve ever imagined doing.”

The reception teacher has been teaching since to 2005 and has been working at Cwmffrwdoer Primary School since 2012. She loves her work and the school and feel her fellow teachers and school staff work together as a team.

She said: “I work with such a brilliant team and there is no way I could do my job without Mrs Webb, the teaching assistant. The team are always willing to try new ideas and new approaches and she is vital to my work.

“I often go to the head teacher with ideas I’d like to try and she does give me the freedom to give it a go. We just set up reading cafes every other Friday afternoon for the parents to come into the school for a cup of tea and a biscuit and just enjoy reading with their children.

“Reading is a real passion of mine, I think it’s a fabulous way to inspire children’s imagination, increase their vocabulary and as a parent myself I find that it’s a lovely way to spend time with your children.”

The nomination for Mrs Jarman praised he work with parents and she explained that that the relationship is vital.

Mrs Jarman said: “Engaging parents is a key part of my job. I want them to feel happy I want them to feel that when they send their children off to school that they are going to the right place. I want the children in my class to love coming into school."

She added: “It’s an absolute privilege that I can be in a position to inspire a love of learning and that’s all I want for the children. I love watching them grow in their confidence and ability and we are a family in the classroom.

“I want children to love school and that stats in reception, so it’s my job to make sure they want to come to school, are interested in learning and are curious about the world around them.”

There are only a few days left to send in your nominations for the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

There are 15 award categories that recognise the extraordinary commitment and dedication that so many staff bring to education.

You can nominate people working within Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Newport and Caerphilly county borough.

Roy Noble will host the awards event on March 8 at Chepstow Racecourse.

You can nominate for free until 5pm, January 19.

Visit southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards.