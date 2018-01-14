A POLICE vehicle was set on fire in the early hours of the morning - the second incident of its type in less than three months.

The police vehicle, believed to be a van that was parked behind Bettws police station in Newport, was set on fire between 5am and 6am.

This morning between the hours of 05:00 and 06:00 behind Bettws police station, another public service police vehicle was set alight. That’s another vehicle we have lost which is used to help the community. #whoisit #helpthecommunity #unnecessarybehaviour — Bettws Officers (@gpbettws) January 14, 2018

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about the fire at 6.07am and one appliance form Malpas fire station attended the scene.

They said that nobody was injured during the incident.

During Hallowe'en disturbances a police car was burnt out in the same area.

At the time of the incident a spokesman for Gwent Police said: “The marked Ford Focus was empty at the time it was parked on the street. No-one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident. We are currently treating the fire as deliberate."

On November 26 police vehicles parked near Welland Crescent in Bettws were damaged as well as a vehicle outside Maindee Police Station.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Four vehicles received significant damage including some with smashed windscreens and slashed tyres."