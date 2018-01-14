CHARITIES both local and national have shared more than £13,500 raised during last year’s Hoggin’ the Bridge.

The popular fundraiser in October saw crowds of spectators flood the streets to watch thousands of colourfully-attired bikers cross over the Severn Bridge and ride through Monmouthshire.

At a special presentation ceremony at Caldicot Choir Hall on Sunday, a total of 24 charities received shares from the fundraising total - 20 of the charities are based in the Severnside area.

The event also supports UK charities including Meningitis Now.

Last year was the first year the end of rally event was held at Caldicot Castle. The Hoggin’ the Bridge’s end of rally event has previously been held at other locations in Chepstow.

The ceremony was also attended by Monmouthshire County Council’s chairwoman, Cllr Maureen Powell, who praised the fundraising bikers and those who organised the event.

“It’s very admirable the way the bikers take part and the raise the money for so many charities,” she said.

“It just shows how this money can do the help those who are suffering, and their families.!

Bill Hulse, one of the founder members of the National Association for Bikers with a Disability (NABD), said: “We are very grateful for the money raised because it enables us to do what we do, which is proving that just because you have a disability, it doesn’t mean you’re disabled.”

For more information visit hoggin-the-bridge.co.uk.