CHARITIES both local and national have shared more than £13,500 raised during last year’s Hoggin’ the Bridge.

The popular fundraiser in October of last year saw crowds of spectators flood the streets to watch thousands of colourfully-attired bikers cross over the Severn Bridge and ride through Monmouthshire.

It was the first time the event was held at Caldicot Castle, with the Hoggin’ the Bridge rally having previously been held at other locations in Chepstow.

At a special presentation at Caldicot Choir Hall on Sunday, a total of 24 charities received cheques from the fundraising total.

Meningitis UK was represented by Brogan Williams, who battled and overcame meningitis 11 years ago while a pupil of Archbishop Rowan Williams school in Portskewett.

“It’s a superb thing to raise so much money for this charity that has touched me personally,” he said.

After receiving his cheque Bill Hulse, a founder member of the National Association for Bikers with a Disability (NABD), said: “We are very grateful as this money enables us to do what we do, which is proving that just because you have a disability, it doesn’t mean you’re disabled.”

The ceremony was also attended by Monmouthshire County Council’s chairwoman, Cllr Maureen Powell, who praised the “admirable” fundraising bikers.

Aaron reeks, organiser of last year’s event, added: “It’s always good to get so many different charities involved. We’re hoping to raise at least £20,000 this year.”