UPDATE 9.24am

*Customer notice* All main corridors throughout the network are heavily congested due to multiple incidents and adverse weather conditions. We apologise for the delays to our services. — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) January 15, 2018

UPDATE 9.03am

All lanes have now been reopened, but traffic on the M4 westbound around Newport remains very slow.

UPDATE 8.42am

One person has been taken to hospital following the crash, which happened at around 7.20am.

The inside lane of the M4 is closed westbound between junctions 26 (Malpas) and 27 (High Cross).

UPDATE 8.27am

Traffic is currently queuing back for around six miles, beyond junction 24 (Coldra).

Local raods are affected too, particularly the A4042 and Malpas Road (A4051) southbound.

UPDATE: 8.05am

A lane remains closed, and traffic is very slow back east of junction 24 (Coldra), with the travel time estimated at around 30 minutes.

UPDATE: 7.38am

AN accident involving three vehicles has closed one lane of the M4 westbound, between junctions 26 (Malpas) and 27 (High Cross).

There is queuing traffic from junction 25 (Caerleon).

