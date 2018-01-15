A DECISION on the future of a school site and a nursery will be discussed by Torfaen council with a view of transforming the sites into social housing.

As previously reported, Abersychan's Brynteg Nursery School and Victoria Primary School are set to close at the end of the 2017/18 academic year.

At a cabinet meeting last year, councillors discussed proposals to offer the sites to registered social landlords (RSLs), along with a parcel of land at Cwmbran’s Blenheim Primary School.

However, the decision was deferred to allow for more time and information – with Abersychan’ s Labour party submitting an application to turn Victoria School into an arts and crafts centre.

But the next cabinet meeting on the issue does not include Victoria School in the proposals, only listing Brynteg Nursery and land at Blenheim Road Primary.

As part of the proposals, the two remaining sites will be offered to the three registered social landlords which operate in Torfaen – Bron Afon, Melin Homes and Pobl.

"The proposal to limit potential purchasers of the two sites discussed in this report to Registered Social Landlords is intended to maximise the number of affordable housing to be constructed on the sites,” stated Victor Mbvundula, the corporate asset manager, in the report.

He added: “Undertaking the disposals for market value will provide the council with income to invest in its capital programme.”

The Brynteg site is at the end of a cul-de-sac and extends to roughly half an acre, while the Blenheim area was deemed surplus by the cabinet in December 2015 and is approximately 1.2 acres.

However, if none of the three registered social landlords wish to take up the potential sites for development, it will be proposed to offer them for sale on the open market.

“If no registered social landlord operating in Torfaen is capable or willing to any one particular site, that site subsequently be offered for sale to the highest bidder on the open market,” stated Mr Mbvundula.

The closure of the two schools in Abersychan will also see the students moving onto Cwmffrwdoer and Garnteg primary schools which will be expanding their roll.

The proposals are recommended for approval and will be discussed by cabinet on Tuesday, January 16.

The meeting starts at 10.30am at the Civic Centre in Pontypool. To watch online, visit: torfaen.public-i.tv/core/portal/home