THE A465 Heads of the Valleys road will be closed overnight on Monday, January 22 between Brynmawr and Gilwern.

The closure of the trunk road will come into effect at 8.30pm and will end at 6.30am on Tuesday, January 23.

The crossover point for Clydach South and North will be available as will the crossover point at Station Road, Gilwern will also be available.

For further information, contact the South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) on 0300 123 1213.