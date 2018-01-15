A MAN who subjected staff at a Job Centre in Ebbw Vale to a terrifying ordeal after brandishing a knife has been jailed.

Ian Littlewood, 47, brandished a knife after being told he was not going to receive his employment support allowance at the Job Centre Plus at the Civic Centre in Ebbw Vale.

Littlewood, who previously pleaded guilty to threatening another with a bladed article, brandished a knife and said “this is going to have to be sorted out” to one of the staff.

He was also sentenced for causing criminal damage, assault by beating, being in breach of a conditional discharge and theft.

John Lloyd, prosecuting at Cardiff Crown Court today, said a security guard intervened when the knife was brandished but Littlewood grabbed him by the throat and pinned him against a wall.

Staff at the centre fled to a secure room but Littlewood pursued them, kicking down the glass door.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, one staff member said: “I was terrified.

“The knife was so close. I wondered which part of my body he was going to stick it in.

“I feared for my life.”

Jeffrey Jones, defending, said Littlewood had not eaten for several days and was “desperate” at the time of the incident.

The defendant’s benefits had been stopped because he had failed to attend a medical appointment, the court heard.

He said Littlewood had been sleeping rough previously and used the knife for opening tins of food.

Mr Jones said that Littlewood eventually handed over the knife to security guards and that no one was injured.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins, sentencing, said Littlewood was in a “desperate” state but that his behaviour was “wholly disproportionate and unforgivable.”

He said staff the incident had had a long-term impact on many of the staff at the job centre.

Littlewood, who has 86 previous convictions for 236 offences, was sentenced to a total of 34 months in prison.