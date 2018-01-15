AN investigation is under way after a police Ford transit van was set on fire when it was parked near a police station.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We’re appealing for information after one of our police vehicles was deliberately set alight near to Bettws Police Station in Newport at approximately 6am on December 14.

"The marked, Ford Transit was empty at the time it was parked on the street.

"This is the second vehicle targeted in the last four mouths, after an empty, marked, Ford Focus was targeted in the early hours on Wednesday, November 1."

"We are currently treating the fire as deliberate but at this time have no reason to believe both attacks are linked."

The incident has sparked anger in the local community.

Chief Superintendent Emma Ackland added: “Our officers work around the clock keeping the communities of Gwent safe. Thankfully, the car was empty and no one was injured.

“Police vehicles are vital to the daily work carried out by officers and the loss of just one vehicle can have a serious impact on the way in which crimes are dealt with. This was a mindless and frustrating crime that will ultimately have consequences.

“We will be carrying out extensive enquiries to find who is responsible and take a zero tolerance approach to anyone putting our officers and the public’s safety in jeopardy.”

If you have any information or you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 102 14/01/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.