THE demolition of a former pub in the centre of Newport is nearing completion.

The Hornblower in Commercial Street, as well as the buildings surrounding it, is being knocked down as part of plans by developer Pobl Group to build a new block of flats.

The new building will contain 38 affordable flats, which will be available exclusively to over-55s, as well as a shop on the ground floor and a new entrance to the Park Square car park.

Builders have been demolishing the building since late last year, with the pub set to be fully knocked down next week.

Director of development with Pobl's east division Rhys Parry said the work is "progressing very well".

"Following ongoing discussions with Newport City Council, an alternative access has been created to the rear of Park Square public car park, and the pay machines relocated," he said.

"The car park will remain fully operational throughout the building period, with the new development incorporating a much improved access direct from Commercial Street.

"The high brick walls that abut the neighbouring property have been removed by hand, whilst the large machines are making light work of the main building, with the demolition starting from the rear.

"The demolition work is expected to be completed by March 2018.”

The scheme was granted planning permission in January last year.

All the memorabilia previously housed in the Hornblower has now been moved to McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar on the High Street