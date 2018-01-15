THE resignation of a Torfaen councillor could prompt a by-election in a Pontypool ward.

Former Trevethin member Matt Ford stood down from the role after he accepted a role as an employee with Torfaen council.

A spokesman for the council said: “Cllr Ford has been successful with an application for a job with Torfaen County Borough Council which, under electoral law, means he cannot also fulfil his role as a Torfaen councillor.

“He has therefore formally resigned from his role and a vacancy for the Trevethin ward has now been advertised.

“Further details can be found on our website torfaen.gov.uk.”

The notice of a vacancy within the council was made public on Monday, January 8, stating that a casual vacancy in the Trevethin ward had arisen.

A by-election will only be required if “two local government electors from within the local authority area submit a written request for a by-election to the proper officer, Alison Ward”.

In the 2017 election, former Labour candidate Mr Ford received the most votes with 424, followed by the Independent Cllr Louise Shepphard with 400.