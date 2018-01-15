A MUM has overcome her mental health problems thanks to bodybuilding.

Katrina Przybyla, of Markham, near Blackwood, had been suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression for five years when she started going to the gym.

The 40-year-old, who moved to the UK from Poland in 2005, said: “I started going to the gym two years ago and, last year, in February, I decided I wanted to start doing bodybuilding.

“The main reason was that five years ago I was attacked and, since then, really struggled with PTSD and depression.

“I was on so much medication. Nothing was really helping me until I started exercising and body-building.”

The mum-of-three, who came third in the over thirties bikini-shape category of the Open British Championships in Manchester in November, added that bodybuilding gives her “confidence and power”.

“For me, it is an amazing achievement,” Ms Przybyla continued.

“When I went to Manchester, I didn’t expect to win anything as it was my first competition.

“I was crying, I couldn’t believe it.”

Ms Przybyla is currently preparing for the bodybuilding World Championships in the Philippines in June 2018, where she will be representing the UK.

She added: “I really want to have this title to inspire others. I want to prove to others that exercise can change lives.

“The main thing for me is that I have been able to come off the medication. I feel I can come back to being myself.

“For a year, I have not been taking medication and it has been great for me.”

The mum, who has lost four stones since she started training two years ago, is now training every day.

“I feel amazing when I train.

“The more you do it, the better it feels,” she continued. “Having had three c-sections, I never dreamed I would get a flat stomach but I did.

“I have a tattoo to cover the scar.”

To find out more Katrina’s journey, visit twitter.com/KashiaGirl