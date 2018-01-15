THE bronze statue of a legendary Newport boxer has finally arrived in the city after being crafted in China.

A South Wales Argus-backed campaign to raise £35,000 to pay for a 6ft 2in statue of the late boxing hero, David ‘Bomber’ Pearce, was launched in 2016 by his nephew Luke Pearce.

Following many fundraising activities, the statue arrived in the city yesterday morning. It is currently being kept in storage.

Mr Pearce, who works for the RAF, welcomed the news.

“This has been a long campaign,” he said. “A lot of hard work went into getting this statue together. I am pleased that it is finally in Newport.”

Member of the David Pearce Statue Committee, Johan Berendjy, said the statue’s arrival was originally scheduled for Friday.

“The lorry broke down on Friday so it could not be delivered,” he said. “The statue will inspire the people of Newport to reach for great things, just like David Pearce did. It is fresh from China and this signifies a great day for us and for David.”

He added: “Later this year the statue will be placed near the University of South Wales, opposite Friars Walk."

Newport City Council’s planning committee gave the green light for the statue in August 2017.

Dubbed by many as Newport’s own Rocky, David Pearce was a former steelworker who had his first professional fight in 1978. He followed this with a succession of wins before he defeated the three-time world light heavyweight champion Dennis Andries in 1981.

But the high-point was to come two years later at St David’s Hall in Cardiff in 1983 when David fought Swansea’s Neville Meade to become the Welsh and British heavyweight champion - a title he never lost in the ring.

Andrew Collingbourne, who is also a committee member and solicitor at Collingbourne Hennah Law, said he was “delighted” with the statue.

He said: “It is finally here and this is fantastic. The intricate work is mind blowing. It is absolutely superb.

“We have brought David to his native home town. He will now get the recognition that he deserves.”

The solicitor added that the statue appeal had raised £35,000 but needed another £7,000 for a plinth.

“The statue will have a plinth to support it,” he said. “The extra money is for this. A plinth will ensure the statue is here for many generations to come.

“We are organising events, including the Final Count Down event at the Neon which will have live music to raise the final sum.”

Cllr Kevin Whitehead, who is also a committee member, added: “The statue is here and that is a big achievement for all of us.

“I would like to say a big thanks to all committee members Luke Pearce, Andrew Collingbourne, Rob Santrwris, Johan Berendjy and Stan Berry.”

The statue is scheduled to be officially unveiled in May.

For more information on The Final Count Down event, visit theneon.co.uk