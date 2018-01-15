PARTS of the region have been issued with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

The MET office issued the warning for tomorrow morning from 4am through to 11am on Wednesday morning.

The weather service waned that showers will turn to sleet, snow and hail and then affect parts of Wales this evening and overnight into Wednesday.

Because of this they have warned that delays to travel are possible, although there is a low likelihood of cancellations of public transport services.

Some roads and pavements will turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries.

There may snow in some places, especially on higher ground.

There is also the possibility of strong winds affecting the region from 9pm on Wednesday and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60 to 70 mph, with a small chance of winds reaching 80 mph in places.

As well as strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected, which could also be combined with a temporary thaw of lying snow.