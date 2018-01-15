AS TRIBUTES are paid to footballing pioneer Cyrille Regis, a Monmouthshire councillor has recalled meeting the former England striker.

Team-mates and others from the world of football and beyond paid tribute to the former West Brom and Coventry striker who blazed a trail for black footballers in Britain, after his death at the age of 59.

Armand Watts, of Chepstow, met up with Regis several times while working as a football agent and described him as "polite and humourous."

"He was just a really nice guy," said Mr Watts.

"If you asked him about a game or a goal he would not just dismiss it, he would have time for you.

"He was generous in spirit and had this quiet charm about him."

Born in French Guiana, Regis moved to west London with his family as a five-year-old and came late to professional football after being spotted as a teenager by non-league Molesey.

West Brom put their faith in him when they paid £5,000 to take him to the Hawthorns in May 1977, and it was richly rewarded as he scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for the club before moving to Coventry in a £250,000 switch in 1984.

Regis won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987, having been one of the stars of the Baggies team between 1977 and 1984.

Mr Watts added: "He was a footballing trailblazer and for me cultural icon.

"No one can underestimate the influence he had on the game or British black culture."

In a statement on Monday, Regis' wife Julia said: "Cyrille and I were soulmates.

"He was the perfect man for me and we had a wonderful life together. He was a beautiful man and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Regis is survived by his wife, who he married in 2006, his children from his first marriage Robert and Michelle, and his grandchildren Jayda, Renee and Riley.

Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor added in a statement on the PFA’s official website, www.pfa.com: “Cyrille was a true legend and great pioneer for equality, a former PFA Young Player of The Year and real gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew him."