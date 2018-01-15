A NEWPORT store is the latest business to throw its support behind our foodbank appeal.

This month we launched the appeal to help Christchurch Centre, and have since been inundated with donations from our readers.

Kath Puw, who is manager of Reseiclo The Woodstore in Market Arcade, said she is supporting the appeal because it will help vulnerable people.

“Everyone needs help,” said Mrs Puw. “You never know it could happen to anyone.

“When I saw the appeal I knew that I needed to get involved and help.

“It is a brilliant idea to get behind.”

She added: “We went through difficult times when we first set up the store.

“I know how other people must be feeling when going through tough times.”

The 59-year-old, who lives in Marlborough Road, said she now hopes to encourage other businesses in the Market Arcade to help.

She said: “We are like a community here in the arcade.

“I am planning on asking others to see whether they would help out.”

“The more stores that get behind the Argus’ appeal the better.”

Mrs Puw said that people can donate food items on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

If you would like to act as a drop-off point, ring 01633 777087. Food can also be dropped off at the South Wales Argus office, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport.