A VOLUNTEERING programme aiming to help young people aged between 18 and 24 to find opportunities into education, employment or training has launched in Torfaen.

The Activ8 programme, has been supported by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government Active Inclusion fund, provided through WCVA and the Welsh Assembly Government.

It aims to help those out of work or education gain new experiences and skills in a bid to improve future prospects.

The peer programme involves mentors who can pass on their own experiences and allowed them to move into a career or development pathway.

The programme, which is based at Pontypool’s Volunteering Matters, is open to any young person aged between 18 and 24 and living in Gwent.

For further details, contact Sianne Morgan the youth development manager for Wales on 01495 750333 or 0794609419 or email sianne.morgan@volunteeringmatters.org.uk.