WORK is progressing "well" on the new building for Newport’s first Welsh medium secondary school, Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, the council has said.

Newport City Council has said students and staff can look forward to moving to their new building in Duffryn, next to The John Frost School, in September this year – as it was scheduled.

For the first two academic years, while construction work is ongoing, pupils of Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed are temporarily housed in part of Ysgol Bro Teyrnon, in Brynglas, one of Newport’s three Welsh-medium primary schools.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Work is progressing well on the new building for Newport’s first Welsh medium secondary school, Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed.

“Students and staff can look forward to moving to their new building in Duffryn in September this year.

“The development of the Welsh medium secondary education provision in Newport will deliver up to 900 school places in future years.”

The spokeswoman said funding is via the 21st century schools programme as a joint enterprise through Welsh Government, Newport City Council and Monmouthshire County Council. The schools will provide places for children from both council areas.

“Construction on the new school began last summer,” she added. “It is next to The John Frost School but each will have their own grounds and operate independently of each other.”

Newport City Council approved plans for the new Welsh medium secondary school in May 2016.

The approved plans include an extension to the existing The John Frost School. The new building for the existing secondary school will house brand new English, Maths, ICT and Science classes, as well as a new technology room and attached to the building will be a drama and dance studio.

The Welsh medium school had been previously refused in February 2016, due to risk of flooding.

