A MAN has been ordered to pay £770 by the courts after disputing two parking fines of £60 each.

Keith Simpson appeared in Newport Magistrates Court yesterday charged with two counts of parking a vehicle on a road without displaying a permit.

The 62-year-old, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, was found guilty by magistrates after a trial and was ordered to pay £770.

Mr Simpson told the South Wales Argus he is “annoyed” with the sentence and that he is considering to appeal.

The court heard that Mr Simpson, of Victoria Avenue, in the Maindee area of Newport, was given the two fines on the afternoon of May 5, 2017 for parking two vehicles – a Suzuki and a BMW - on his street in a resident’s permit bay without a permit.

Giving evidence in court, Gwent Police community support officer Samina Lewis said she issued the two tickets because there was “no permit on display”.

“When I issued the ticket, as far as I was concerned, there was a sign [stating it was a residents’ permit bay] and it was in order,” she added.

Mr Simpson, who defended himself in court, said the sign stating it is a resident’s permit holder’s bay has been missing for “more than five years”.

He also told the court that, having read media reports, he believed the law stated a sign had to be within five metres from the end of the parking bay.

The mechanic – who last had a resident’s parking permit in 2013 - said: “From my house, I can look up and down the road and there are no clear, visible signs.

“Over eight years, I have had 10 tickets. In the past, I have written to the ticket office telling them there is no sign and they have cancelled the tickets.”

Replying to Mr Simpson claim about the sign having to be within five metres of the bay, prosecution Laura Shepherd said the law has now changed and it states that a residents permit holder’s bay sign refers to parking bays for the entire road.

“The sign confirms the relevant legislation,” she added.

Summing up, magistrate Cathryn Brooker said: “We have heard evidence from both community support officer Lewis and yourself.

"She was quite clear that there was a visible sign. This has been confirmed to us from Google Earth images.

“We have now been advised on parking regulations and we therefore find you guilty of parking without a permit.”

Mr Simpson was ordered to pay £120 for his parking fines, prosecution costs of £620 and a surcharge of £30. He will have to pay the £770 to the court within 14 days.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Simpson said he is “a bit annoyed” as £770 is a “hell of a lot of money to fight your case”.

He added: “It is wrong that I have now ended up with this massive bill to fight my case.”

Mr Simpson said that the law is “confusing” and that he will looking further into the law before appealing the conviction.