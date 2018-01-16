THERE are only a few days left to send in your nomination for the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

There are 15 award categories which aim to recognise the extraordinary commitment and dedication that so many staff bring to the education sector every day.

We want to reward the innovation and creativity that goes into teaching in schools and education establishments across Gwent.

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus, said: "The aim of the awards is simple; to honour the achievements by everyone from head teachers to teacher, lecturers and teaching assistants in our primary, secondary schools, colleges and the university in South Wales.

"We are inviting readers, schools, parents, local education authorities or anyone with an interest in education to nominate their teachers, teaching assistants, tutors, and mentors for the chance to win an award."

Last year's award winners included Carol Ware from Padre Pio RC Primary School who won the Teaching Assistant of the Year award. She has been battling leukaemia for the past two years and has been an inspiration to the pupils and the staff who work with her.

“I’m genuinely overwhelmed that parents and children think so much of me. I just do my job and I enjoy seeing the joy in the children.”

Robert Brown from Lliswerry Primary School won the Lifetime Achievement Award after he was a finalist in two categories.

He said: “It’s been a great evening, thoroughly enjoyed it and I hope the awards go from strength to strength. I feel honoured and privileged to have won.”

The Head Teacher of the Year award went to Jonathan Bussy of Nant Celyn Primary School. He said: “It’s been a brilliant night. I’m delighted to have won, but the award is more for Nant Celyn Primary than for me because they are absolutely awesome.

"All the staff work their absolute socks off and they love the kids to bits, so this is for them.”

Coed Eva Primary School won two awards at the event. They won the Primary School of the Year Award and then took the School of the Year Award.

Head teacher Gill Ellis said: “It’s amazing to have won, but it’s been a team effort. I feel really privileged to be head teacher of the school. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster year, but with a good team and excellent staff, governors as well the children are so, so special. This is the highlight of the year, and 20 of our staff of were here to celebrate."

The awards are being held in partnership with the University of South Wales and Roy Noble will host the awards event on March 8 at Chepstow Racecourse.

You can nominate people working within Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Newport and Caerphilly county borough.

You can nominate via our website until 5pm on January 19.

Visit southwalesargus.co.uk/awards/school_and_education_awards to nominate.