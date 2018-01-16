UPDATE: 4.45pm

Paul Paget has now been located in the Devon area and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He currently remains in police custody and will be brought back to the Gwent Police force imminently.

3.15pm

POLICE want to speak with this Newport man in connection with the murder investigation.

Gwent Police were yesterday called to an address in Brynderwen Road, in the Newport area.

On arrival, officers discovered the body of a 57-year-old man from the Newport area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "The family of the deceased have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The cause of death has yet to be established.

"We are currently treating the death as suspicious and have now launched a murder investigation."

As part of the investigation, officers are appealing for information to locate 54-year-old Paul Paget, from the Newport area, who they believe may hold "vital information" into the investigation.

She said: "Paul Paget is described as white, 5’ 6” and of medium build. It is believed he walks with a crutch, following an injury to his left knee.

"If you have any information regarding this incident please ring 101, or if you believe you know the whereabouts of Paul Paget, please contact us on 999, quoting log number: 320 15/01/18"